Dem senators ripped for reversing Venezuela stance after Trump captured Maduro: 'Politics at its worst'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has been criticized over her shifting stance on Venezuela and its fallen president Nicolás Maduro after she supported military action to take out Maduro and "delegitimizing" the Venezuelan government in 2019, but condemned the Trump administration for trying "to ‘run’ another country."

In 2019, when running for president, Klobuchar advocated for using the military to remove Maduro and help establish a democracy in Venezuela, saying , "I'm also glad that we're trying to push Maduro out. But the answer here is to make sure that we are working with our allies, pushing for democracy and some kind of a negotiated agreement. Military should always be on the table."

Meanwhile, on another occasion in 2019, Klobuchar again endorsed American involvement in bringing democracy to Venezuela, saying she, "of course supported bringing in the new president and delegitimizing the Maduro government," and "You always leave things on the table," when asked about U.S. intervention.

"Democrats like Klobuchar and Schumer spent years demanding the removal of dictator Nicolás Maduro. Now that President Trump has actually done it, they suddenly oppose the outcome. The Democratic Party has entered the terminal phase of Trump Derangement Syndrome," said Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

"Washington politics at its worst, says one thing to her pals in the media but turns her back on our brave military after they put their lives on the line," added "Ruthless" podcast host John Ashbrook.

"It’s sad but not surprising that a committed ideologue like Amy Klobuchar is unable to give credit where credit is due for President Trump’s removal of Nicolás Maduro. The socialist regime of Venezuela drove one of the most energy-rich countries in the world into ruin, his citizens into poverty and served as a Western Hemisphere stalking horse for China, Iran, Russia and others who wish us harm," said longtime Republican strategist Colin Reed. "Not only do Venezuelans have a renewed sense of hope, but America is stronger on the world stage. Global politics used to stop at the water’s edge, but for Amy Klobuchar, partisan politics is priority one."

The White House has called out a lengthy list of other high-profile Senate Democrats besides Klobuchar for allegedly once demanding Maduro's capture but now "mourn[ing] his capture."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was among those slammed by the White House for going from blasting Trump for failing to dislodge a "more powerful" and "more entrenched" Maduro to calling Trump’s Maduro arrest "reckless" and stoking fear about consequences.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., according to Trump, went from pledging sustained support to help Venezuelans rebuild what has been lost under Maduro to criticizing Trump’s unilateral use of military force and warning about intervention.

Chris Van Hollen is described by the White House as moving from urging the U.S. to "ratchet up the pressure" for a negotiated transition to labeling any move to replace Maduro an "illegal act of war."

Fox News Digital reached out to Klobuchar for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.