Dem senator says he will continue 'fighting for the return' of deported El Salvadoran man: 'Won't rest'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said Wednesday during his trip to El Salvador that he "won't rest" until Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 member who was deported to a mega prison in his home country, is brought back to the United States.

Van Hollen has described the man as "wrongfully abducted" and traveled to El Salvador in an attempt to discuss efforts to bring the man back to Maryland, where he was living illegally.

The senator was able to speak with Vice President Félix Augusto Antonio Ulloa Garay, but was not able to make contact with Abrego Garcia in person or via phone.

"I've been in El Salvador all day fighting for the return of Mr. Abrego Garcia," Van Hollen said in a caption to a video posted on X on Wednesday night. "The Trump Admin can lie all they want, but the Court said they failed to show he was part of MS-13. This is about bringing home a man they ADMIT should've never been abducted. I won't rest until then."

BLUE STATE SENATOR FLIES TO EL SALVADOR TO VISIT DEPORTED MIGRANT IN PRISON, ONLY TO BE DENIED

Van Hollen's visit to El Salvador comes two days after an El Salvadoran illegal alien was convicted of raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a Maryland mom of five, on a trail in Bel Air.

Morin's mother, Patty, said Van Hollen has never reached out to her about her daughter's violent murder in Maryland, yet he is prioritizing bringing a deported man back to the state.

Van Hollen did release the following statement on his official Senate website shortly after Morin's killer was convicted, writing that the "verdict brings a measure of justice that [Rachel's family] so deserve[s]."

"While the conviction of Rachel Morin’s killer will not return Rachel to her family where she rightfully belongs, this verdict brings a measure of justice that they so deserve. I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers who brought her killer into custody and for our legal process for delivering this justice.

"As I have said in the past, the American people deserve meaningful action to reform our broken immigration system, improve public safety, and strengthen our border security. We can do this while also supporting our immigrant communities and respecting the rights of individuals who are here legally – I am committed to doing both, and I will continue pressing my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move forward on this issue."

TOM HOMAN 'DISGUSTED' BY DEM SENATOR'S TRIP TO BRING HOME ALLEGED MS-13 GANG MEMBER

During an appearance at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Patty Morin called out Van Hollen for his visit to El Salvador.

"And to have a senator from Maryland who didn't even acknowledge or barely acknowledge my daughter, and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother and now a grand baby without a grandmother, so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen," she said. "Why does that person have more rights than I do for my daughter? For my grandchildren?"

While he did not address Patty Morin directly, Van Hollen said in a video posted to X later Wednesday evening that he cares "about every victim of crime."

He also said that America has a court system to make sure criminals are held accountable and "that people who have not committed crimes, or not been convicted of crimes, are not disappeared out of the United States and sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador, like Abrego Garcia."

"This is simply about letting him have his day in court. We use the courts to make sure that we don't convict people who are not guilty, and that we convict those who are," he said, in part.

'MARYLAND MAN' KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA EXPOSED IN POLICE RECORDS AS 'VIOLENT' REPEAT WIFE BEATER

Abrego Garcia is at the center of a controversial debate after he was deported to El Salvador's "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) for his alleged gang affiliation, which his attorneys have denied.

The Department of Homeland Security shared an interview sheet with Fox News from Prince George's County police's Gang Unit MS-13 Intelligence Squad that identified Abrego Garcia as an active member of MS-13's "Westerns" clique in 2019, according to a "past proven and reliable source." The source said he held the rank of "Chequeo" and the moniker of "Chele."

He was marked eligible for deportation in 2019 after he claimed that he illegally entered the U.S. near McAllen, Texas, on or about March 25, 2012, after he "walked across the desert for many days," according to a 2019 DHS interview document shared with Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Van Hollen is not the only Democrat lawmaker seeking to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador with the goal of bringing him back to the U.S. after the Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court's decision ordering his return.

The court required the "government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

The Trump administration agreed to clear any administrative obstacles keeping Abrego Garcia from returning to the U.S., but Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that returning him is "up to El Salvador. If they want to return him. That's not up to us."

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo, Greg Wehner and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.