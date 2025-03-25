Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Senate Hearings

Dem senator calls for Waltz, Hegseth to resign as Gabbard says no classified material shared in Signal

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard grilled by Democrat senator on Signal text chain

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Capitol Hill 'buzzing' over leaked texts ahead of Senate intelligence hearing Video

Capitol Hill 'buzzing' over leaked texts ahead of Senate intelligence hearing

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Trump intelligence officials testifying on global threats to America amid a Signal text chain leak.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called for national security advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to resign Tuesday following an apparent national security breach. 

The demand came after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard vowed during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that there was "no classified material" shared in a Signal text chat that an editor from The Atlantic said he had access to. The U.S. operation against the Houthis in Yemen was reportedly discussed in the chat between senior Cabinet officials. 

pete hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his first interview on Fox News since being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Fox News / The Will Cain Show)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics