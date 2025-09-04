Dem Sen John Fetterman backs use of military force to combat drug trafficking into US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania apparently expressed support for using military force to combat drug trafficking into the United States.

"Fully support confronting the scourge of cartel drug trafficking to our nation," Fetterman noted in a post on X.

His post featured a screenshot of a Fox News Digital article headlined, "Rubio promises more strikes on Venezuelan cartels: ‘We're not going to sit back anymore.'"

Earlier this week President Donald Trump noted that the American military had executed a strike against "Narcoterrorists" who had been ferrying narcotics to the U.S.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," the president noted in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

"The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action," he declared.

The president's post featured footage of the strike against a boat.

"Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!" Trump warned in the post.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that more strikes will occur in the future.

"And it'll happen again. Maybe it's happening right now, I don't know," Rubio said on Wednesday, noting that the president will "wage war" against "narcoterrorist organizations."

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office on Thursday to request additional comment from Fetterman or a spokesperson regarding the senator's apparent expression of support for the Trump administration's use of lethal military force to combat drug trafficking into the U.S., but did not receive a response by the time of publication.