New York state prison placed on lockdown after inmates take over, injure three corrections officers

A New York state prison was placed on lockdown after inmates attacked and injured three guards days after concerns of staffing shortages were reported.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) announced that the Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County was placed on lockdown following an early morning incident on Wednesday, the Albany Times Union reported.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when three dorms were taken over by inmates and the staff were removed, a union rep for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association told the outlet.

The situation involved the use of force and led to the recovery of two cell phones, according to the outlet.

OHIO CORRECTIONS OFFICER KILLED DURING INMATE ASSAULT CHRISTMAS MORNING: 'MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE'

Other inmates in the dorm reportedly became agitated and attempted to check on the inmate who had the phones when the altercation happened.

Facility staff and supervisors successfully deescalated the situation, and the inmates returned to their cubes.

Due to various potential threats, the outlet said staff exited three dorms without incident, and no hostages were taken.

TEXAS JAIL INMATE CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING DETENTION OFFICER: 'PURE EVIL'

No injuries were reported among the inmates.

"The Collins Correctional Facility has been locked down for the safety and security of the staff and incarcerated population," the agency said in a statement. "All staff and incarcerated individuals are accounted for and safe.

Kenny Gold, vice president of the Western Region for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) told the outlet that three correction officers sustained minor injuries.

The outlet also reported that Daniel Martuscello III, commissioner of the DOCCS had issued a memo earlier in the week announcing permanent staffing changes brought on by "chronic shortages."

IDAHO INMATE ESCAPES DURING ‘COORDINATED’ SHOOTING ATTACK ON OFFICERS AT HOSPITAL; 3 INJURED

"I need each of you to do a comprehensive review of each post, post order, duty description and identify where we can eliminate and/or realign posts and associated duties," Martuscello wrote in a memo obtained by the outlet.

"This exercise cannot be done in a vacuum, we should engage local union representatives … in order to achieve the reduction in staff needed, which will ultimately result in a better work-life balance for staff and an overall safer facility."

Gold told the outlet that "Collins has been so short-staffed and screaming for help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They’re mandating people on triple shifts all the time because they don’t have enough staffing," Gold added. "My thoughts and prayers are with everybody in there right now, including the CERT teams and crisis teams."

WRGB reported that recent past incidents at the facility have raised concerns after nine officers were injured in a June 12 incident. Then, less than two months later, 11 officers were hospitalized after coming into contact with a substance after trying to help an inmate on Aug. 4.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association but did not immediately receive a response.