Dem leaders condemn Trump's 'assault' on IGs, seek new law to protect them

The Democrat leaders of the House's major committees Friday blasted President Trump's continued "assault" on independent inspectors general and proposed new legislation to prevent Trump from retaliating against them.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, penned a letter Friday sounding the alarm on Trump's stepped-up efforts to oust and criticize inspector generals who have oversight over his administration.

"Unlike any president in modern history, President Trump has engaged in offensive and unjustified attacks against Inspectors General, criticizing them for following the law, and retaliating against them for telling the truth," the letter by Maloney and 22 other Democrat committee leaders wrote.

PELOSI CREATES NEW HOUSE COMMITTEE WITH SUBPOENA POWER FOR CORONAVIRUS OVERSIGHT

The letter to Michael Horowitz, the chairman of Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, seeks advice on what they can do to ensure the independence of the independent watchdogs and legislative solutions. Maloney unveiled new legislation to limit a president's ability to fire an IG to certain "good cause" conditions.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Maxine Waters, chair of the Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Eliot Engel, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, were among powerful committee chairs who signed the letter.

The concern follows Trump's recent actions against inspector generals, including removing the newly appointed Chair of Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Glenn Fine, publically attacking at a press briefing and on Twitter the Principal Deputy Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services Christi Grimm for reporting on hospital supply shortages during the coronavirus crisis, and firing Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, after he alerted the congressional intelligence committees of a whistleblower complaint that opened up the impeachment probe.

Trump's actions have sparked concern from Republicans as well.

GRASSLEY, IN BIPARTISAN LETTER, SEEKS 'DETAILED' EXPLANATION FROM TRUMP ON IG FIRING

Earlier this week, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley and a bipartisan group of fellow senators called on Trump to provide a "detailed" written explanation for his decision to remove the intelligence community inspector general from his post, in an effort to protect watchdog independence.

In a letter to Trump, Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Gary Peters, D-Mich., raised concerns over Trump’s recent firing of Atkinson, who played a key role in the impeachment saga.

Grassley said it's Congress’ “responsibility to confirm that there are clear, substantial reasons for removal.”

Horowitz has been critical of Trump's decision to remove Atkinson and said the former IG handled the Ukraine whistleblower complaint in accordance with the law.

“Inspector General Atkinson is known throughout the Inspector General community for his integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight," Horowitz, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, said in a rare statement Saturday.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.