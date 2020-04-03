Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Trump fires Michael Atkinson, intelligence IG who told Congress about Ukraine phone call: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
President Trump has reportedly fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community who alerted Congress to concerns about a Trump phone call with the president of Ukraine – a matter that led to the president’s impeachment last year.

Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, leaves the Capitol after closed doors interview about the whistleblower complaint that exposed a July phone call the president had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his family, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Associated Press)

Trump formally notified the intelligence committees of both the Senate and House in a letter dated Friday that was obtained by Politico.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.