Trump fires Michael Atkinson, intelligence IG who told Congress about Ukraine phone call: report
President Trump has reportedly fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community who alerted Congress to concerns about a Trump phone call with the president of Ukraine – a matter that led to the president’s impeachment last year.
Trump formally notified the intelligence committees of both the Senate and House in a letter dated Friday that was obtained by Politico.
