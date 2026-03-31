Dem lawmaker sparks online firestorm after saying Iryna Zarutska mural doesn’t align with city’s values

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A Rhode Island Democratic state representative is facing blowback on social media after claiming that a mural of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian woman whose brutal murder while riding a North Carolina sparked national outrage, doesn’t reflect the "values" of the city of Providence.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure that every community member who calls Providence home feels safe," Rep. David Morales told local media about a mural of Zarutska facing calls to be removed from the exterior of an LGBTQ+ club in downtown Providence.

"We can both agree that this mural behind us does not reflect Providence’s values nor does it reflect the creativity that we would want to see in our city."

The lawmaker's comments immediately sparked negative reactions from conservatives on social media after they were posted by the conservative influencer account End Wokeness in a post that has been viewed over 1 million times.

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"What are his values?" Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X.

"He cites people wanting to be ‘safe’ as a reason to destroy a mural on a private building meant to honor a murdered woman," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X . "You can’t imagine how crazy Democrats are in these blue bastions. You think what you see on MSNBC is nuts? It’s even worse in their bubble cities."

"Honoring the memory of a Ukrainian immigrant who had her throat slit on public transportation by a repeat offender with 14 prior arrests doesn't reflect Providence's values????" Defending Education communications director Erika Sanzi posted on X.

"What ‘value’ does the mural not reflect?" Republican Rep. Chip Roy posted on X.

"Iryna’s death highlights the consequences of warped policies that keep violent criminals out of jail," Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts posted on X. "Memorializing her reminds us that those policies create more victims and should be eliminated. Telling that those aren’t Rep. Morales’ ‘values.’"

"True," Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X . "Dems would prefer a mural celebrating her murderer."

"Providence had a George Floyd mural and nobody called it divisive," GOP strategist and commentator Mehek Cooke posted on X. "Iryna got murdered by a man arrested over a dozen times, and a city couldn't let her face stay on a wall because the donor list was inconvenient. We means-test grief now."

CNN commentator Scott Jennings referred to Morales as a "deranged lunatic" in a post on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Morales’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

Morales responded to Musk on X in a post clarifying what his "values" are.

"Not to exploit the death of a refugee to push an agenda centered around fear and division," Morales wrote. "My values, like many of our neighbors in Providence, is to protect our immigrant neighbors from ICE’s state-sanctioned violence and supporting our refugee neighbors with authentic care."

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The mayor of Providence, Democrat Brett P. Smiley, has also spoken out against the mural.

"The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like this across the country is divisive and does not represent Providence," Smiley said. "I continue to encourage our community to support local artists whose work brings us closer together rather than further divides us."

Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee who fled her country after the Russian invasion, was brutally stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while riding the Lynx Blue Line light rail in Charlotte, N.C., last year.

The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, which is a capital offense under federal law.

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Records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction show Brown has a prior criminal history, including convictions for larceny, breaking and entering and armed robbery. He served five years in prison starting in 2015.

Zarutska's death prompted questions about soft on crime policies adopted by many Democratic-run cities. President Donald Trump spotlighted the killing during his State of the Union address last month.

"Iryna was riding home on the train when a deranged monster, who had been arrested over a dozen times and was released through no-cash bail, stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body," Trump said.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.