Dem governor ducks question on 'monster' illegal alien who fractured 8-year-old’s skull with rock attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly minted New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill ducked a question from Fox News Digital over an illegal alien in her state who allegedly fractured an eight-year-old girl’s skull by throwing a rock at a school bus.

Sherrill, who was inaugurated on Jan. 20 and expressed support for sanctuary-type policies during her campaign, declined to comment on the attack or the girl’s injuries. Instead, a spokesperson for Sherrill’s office referred Fox News Digital to the office of Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

In turn, a spokesperson for Davenport’s office told Fox News Digital that "nothing in New Jersey’s state laws would have prevented New Jersey law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials to deport Mr. Garcia-Morales"

Though the spokesperson did not address the child’s injuries, they said "our office’s number one priority is keeping New Jerseyans safe."

COLLEGE SOCCER STAR, GIRLFRIEND DEAD AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT’S RECORD IGNITES LAWMAKER FURY STATEWIDE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against the illegal immigrant allegedly behind the attack, 40-year-old Mexican national Hernando Garcia-Morales.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a Monday statement that Garcia-Morales, whom the agency called a "monster," has an extensive criminal history. The agency said he entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location.

DHS said that Garcia-Morales threw a baseball-sized rock at a school bus traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck Township, breaking a window and hitting a third-grade student. The student, an eight-year-old girl, suffered a fracture on her skull and had to undergo surgery.

The agency said the bus was returning to Yeshivat Noam, a local Jewish day school, from a field trip at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. According to the Jewish Standard, the 8-year-old girl underwent surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and is now back home in recovery.

The outlet reported that Garcia-Morales is a "serial rock-thrower," who authorities have linked to multiple similar incidents.

According to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia-Morales has a long list of prior charges beginning July 13, 2025. He has several charges for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and several other charges.

‘SCOURGE’ OF SEXUAL PREDATORS, VIOLENT CRIMINALS BEING REMOVED FROM MINNEAPOLIS STREETS DESPITE BACKLASH

Garcia-Morales was arrested on Jan. 9 by New Jersey Turnpike State Police for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon. The Bogota Police Department also charged him with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing peering, and criminal mischief damage property. He is currently in law enforcement custody at Bergen County Jail.

According to DHS, Garcia-Morales was also arrested for burglary in 2023 and for possession of a weapon and theft in 2006.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin commented that "violently targeting a school bus full of children is extremely wicked and heinous."

McLaughlin knocked New Jersey’s sanctuary policies, saying, "Hernando Garcia-Morales should have never been in this country, let alone released after multiple arrests into New Jersey communities."

"ICE has lodged an arrest detainer against this monster, and we hope New Jersey’s sanctuary politicians will help us keep him off American streets for good," she said, adding, "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S."

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office did not reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment on whether it will honor ICE’s detainer request.

TRUMP URGES DHS, ICE TO PUBLICIZE ARRESTS, SAYS CRACKDOWN IS 'SAVING MANY INNOCENT LIVES'

A spokesperson for Davenport’s office told Fox News Digital that "nothing in New Jersey’s state laws would have prevented New Jersey law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials to deport Mr. Garcia-Morales" and that "state law allows for cooperation with ICE in regard to anyone charged with a violent crime or convicted of any indictable offense."

The spokesperson said that "if ICE wishes to detain an individual, it is incumbent on ICE to notify the state correctional facility. If it does not file a detainer request with the facility, our state correctional officers cannot hold the detainee past the time they must be released on their state criminal charges."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"State law ensures that our police officers can effectively tackle violent crime, gun violence, [and] drug trafficking, while ensuring that victims and witnesses can safely come forward to report crimes regardless of their immigration status," the spokesperson went on, adding, "Our office’s number one priority is keeping New Jerseyans safe."

This comes as DHS and ICE face mounting opposition from pro-sanctuary politicians over immigration enforcement operations, especially in Minneapolis. The Justice Department announced last year it was suing four New Jersey cities, accusing local officials of obstructing federal law and undermining efforts to enforce immigration laws through their sanctuary city policies.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.