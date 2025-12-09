Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dem-appointed education officials face new scrutiny as fraud scandal widens

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Minnesota anti-fraud spending has ballooned, leaving taxpayers to pay for failure twice

-Mamdani will introduce British antisemitism, taxes to US: Former UK Prime Minister

-New lawsuit presses Pentagon, State Dept to disclose legal justification for Venezuelan boat strikes

Dem-appointed education officials face new scrutiny as Feeding Our Future scandal widens, Trump targets fraud

New scrutiny has fallen on former Minnesota Department of Education leaders as the Feeding Our Future scandal tied to Gov. Tim Walz widens and President Donald Trump announces new measures targeting fraud in the state.

Feeding Our Future (FOF) was a Minnesota nonprofit that aimed to feed low-income children, though federal prosecutors claimed it illegally funneled more than $250 million in taxpayer funds to shell companies and people who used the money to purchase luxury cars, residential and commercial real estate, international travel and expensive jewelry. MDE was the government’s financial interlocutor responsible for approving and monitoring it.

In 2018, MDE conducted its only administrative review of the child and adult care food program operations (CACFP) at FOF…READ MORE.
 

MN state capitol in sunligh

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in St. Paul, on the opening day of the 2024 session of the Minnesota Legislature. Lawmakers have a relatively modest agenda ahead after a momentous 2023 session that saw Democrats use their newfound full control of the statehouse to enact an ambitious list of their priorities. (Steve Karnowski/Associated Press)

White House

BACK IN THE SADDLE: As GOP political power hangs in the balance, Wiles says Trump will 'campaign like it's 2024' ahead of midterms

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, during a roundtable in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TECH FIGHT SPREADS: Bessent warned EU-style ‘regulatory nightmare’ creeping into Latin America — and aimed squarely at the US

'HISTORIC FIGURE': Kamala Harris declares herself a 'historic' figure: 'There will be a marble bust of me'

Trump shakes hands with Biden

Donald Trump shakes hands with then-President Joe Biden at Trump's inauguration in the Capitol Rotunda Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.  (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

MESSAGE GAP: 'Prices are coming down': Trump hails his economy as voters say they’re still spooked by costs

PRICED OUT: HUD chief blames 'unchecked illegal immigration' pricing-out families amid new housing report

World Stage

ONE WEEK WARNING: US could run out of key munition in ‘about a week’ if war with China erupts, top security expert warns

USS Higgins conducts a live fire exercise in Philippine Sea.

Defense analyst warns US far behind China in shipbuilding capacity.  (Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Trevor Hale/US Navy)

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to present new peace deal proposals to US

Capitol Hill

COSTLY CARE CRISIS: Key voting bloc boosts Obamacare to highest approval ever as Congress battles over soaring costs: Poll

PREMIUMS AT STAKE: GOP senator pitches 'Black Friday' Obamacare fix that bridges Democrat, Republican demands

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., hopes that his Obamacare fix will get the greenlight with Senate Republicans, and believes that it could be a starting point for a bipartisan solution down the road.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

DEADLINE LOOMING: Bipartisan lawmakers unveil Obamacare extension as pressure grows on Johnson for play call

DRAWN OUT: House Democrat drops re-election bid after Texas redraws congressional map

Rep. Marc Veasey

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Across America 

TERROR TWINS BUSTED: New Jersey twins charged in threats to kill DHS official, ‘shoot ICE on sight’

CITY FOR ALL: Mamdani reveals why he appointed convicted armed robber to public safety transition team

Mysonne Linen

Mysonne Linen served seven years for armed robbery convictions in late 1990s taxi driver holdups. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

A MATTER OF FAITH: DOJ sues Virginia school board over Christian students' rights

TAXPAYER STRAIN: DHS blasts Newsom over taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegals as California ambulance costs may soar 382%

California governor Gavin Newsom next to ambulance lights.

DHS is slamming California Gov. Gavin Newsom for providing Medi-Cal and Medicaid benefits to illegal migrants while new data shows ambulance reimbursement costs have surged by up to 382%, driven in part by a federal-matching loophole the state uses to inflate Medicaid spending. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / Photo by Brandon Bell)

