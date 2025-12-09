Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dem-appointed education officials face new scrutiny as fraud scandal widens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dem-appointed education officials face new scrutiny as Feeding Our Future scandal widens, Trump targets fraud

New scrutiny has fallen on former Minnesota Department of Education leaders as the Feeding Our Future scandal tied to Gov. Tim Walz widens and President Donald Trump announces new measures targeting fraud in the state.

Feeding Our Future (FOF) was a Minnesota nonprofit that aimed to feed low-income children, though federal prosecutors claimed it illegally funneled more than $250 million in taxpayer funds to shell companies and people who used the money to purchase luxury cars, residential and commercial real estate, international travel and expensive jewelry. MDE was the government’s financial interlocutor responsible for approving and monitoring it.

In 2018, MDE conducted its only administrative review of the child and adult care food program operations (CACFP) at FOF…READ MORE.



White House

BACK IN THE SADDLE: As GOP political power hangs in the balance, Wiles says Trump will 'campaign like it's 2024' ahead of midterms

TECH FIGHT SPREADS: Bessent warned EU-style ‘regulatory nightmare’ creeping into Latin America — and aimed squarely at the US

'HISTORIC FIGURE': Kamala Harris declares herself a 'historic' figure: 'There will be a marble bust of me'

MESSAGE GAP: 'Prices are coming down': Trump hails his economy as voters say they’re still spooked by costs

PRICED OUT: HUD chief blames 'unchecked illegal immigration' pricing-out families amid new housing report

World Stage

ONE WEEK WARNING: US could run out of key munition in ‘about a week’ if war with China erupts, top security expert warns

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to present new peace deal proposals to US

Capitol Hill

COSTLY CARE CRISIS: Key voting bloc boosts Obamacare to highest approval ever as Congress battles over soaring costs: Poll

PREMIUMS AT STAKE: GOP senator pitches 'Black Friday' Obamacare fix that bridges Democrat, Republican demands

DEADLINE LOOMING: Bipartisan lawmakers unveil Obamacare extension as pressure grows on Johnson for play call

DRAWN OUT: House Democrat drops re-election bid after Texas redraws congressional map

Across America

TERROR TWINS BUSTED: New Jersey twins charged in threats to kill DHS official, ‘shoot ICE on sight’

CITY FOR ALL: Mamdani reveals why he appointed convicted armed robber to public safety transition team

A MATTER OF FAITH: DOJ sues Virginia school board over Christian students' rights

TAXPAYER STRAIN: DHS blasts Newsom over taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegals as California ambulance costs may soar 382%