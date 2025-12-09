Kamala Harris declares herself a 'historic' figure: 'There will be a marble bust of me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris declared herself to be a "historic figure" on Tuesday and touted that there will be a marble bust of her constructed in Congress.

Harris made the statement during an interview with The New York Times regarding her upcoming book, "107 Days," telling the newspaper that she no longer feels "burdened" by the need to achieve a place in history.

"I understand the focus on ’28 and all that," she told the Times. "But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any Vice President of the United States ever was."

"Thousands of people are coming to hear my voice. Thousands and thousands," she added about her book tour. "Every place we’ve gone has been sold out."

Harris' comments reference a tradition in the Senate of commissioning a bust of vice presidents after they leave office. The tradition has held strong since the late 1800s.

The former vice president has used the release of her upcoming book as a chance to settle scores with figures throughout the Democratic Party, from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to former President Joe Biden himself.

Harris writes in her book that Shapiro had asked her staff lots of questions, including "how he might arrange to get Pennsylvania artists’ work on loan from the Smithsonian." She also accused him of wanting to be involved in every decision and said she reminded him, "a vice president is not a co-president."

Many political observers had scratched their heads when Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Shapiro to be her running mate.

"She wrote that in her book? That’s complete and utter bull----," Shapiro said in an interview with the Atlantic. "I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies."

"I did ask a bunch of questions," he continued. "Wouldn’t you ask questions if someone was talking to you about forming a partnership and working together?"

"I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her a--," he said, before backtracking. "I shouldn’t say ‘cover her a--.’ I think that’s not appropriate."

"She’s trying to sell books. Period," he concluded.

The book also blames Biden's White House for sidelining her and failing to support her throughout their term in office and during her contest against Trump.

"Getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible," her book reads.

She also argued the White House was happy to let her "shoulder the blame" for the border crisis.

