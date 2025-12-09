As GOP political power hangs in the balance, Wiles says Trump will 'campaign like it's 2024' ahead of midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will be deployed on the campaign trail next year ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles indicated during an appearance on "The Mom VIEW."

Wiles said that "so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters," and that she had not "quite broken it to him yet, but he's going to campaign like it's 2024 again," for the individuals he assists.

While Trump does not help everyone, "for those he does, he's a difference maker," she said, adding that the president is "a turnout machine."

"The president started raising money for the midterms the day after the election. And he's sitting on a huge war chest to help these people," she said, noting that "he'll use it."

Trump took office earlier this year after Republicans in 2024 clinched a trifecta, winning the White House back, maintaining their House majority and taking back control of the Senate.

But the GOP's political power will be on the line in 2026 since Republicans could potentially lose their majority in one or both chambers.

In the 2018 midterm elections during Trump's first term, Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate but lost their House majority.