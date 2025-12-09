Expand / Collapse search
As GOP political power hangs in the balance, Wiles says Trump will 'campaign like it's 2024' ahead of midterms

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles calls President Donald Trump 'a turnout machine'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump will deploy to campaign trail during 2026 midterm election cycle: White House Video

President Donald Trump will deploy to campaign trail during 2026 midterm election cycle: White House

President Donald Trump will be deployed to campaign during the 2026 midterm election cycle, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles indicated during an appearance on "The Mom VIEW." (Credit: YouTube/ The Mom VIEW)

President Donald Trump will be deployed on the campaign trail next year ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles indicated during an appearance on "The Mom VIEW."

Wiles said that "so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters," and that she had not "quite broken it to him yet, but he's going to campaign like it's 2024 again," for the individuals he assists.

While Trump does not help everyone, "for those he does, he's a difference maker," she said, adding that the president is "a turnout machine."

DESANTIS WARNS GOP FACES 'ISSUE' KEEPING TRUMP VOTERS ENGAGED IN FUTURE ELECTIONS

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles during a roundtable in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The president started raising money for the midterms the day after the election. And he's sitting on a huge war chest to help these people," she said, noting that "he'll use it."

Trump took office earlier this year after Republicans in 2024 clinched a trifecta, winning the White House back, maintaining their House majority and taking back control of the Senate.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE PREVIEWS REPUBLICAN MIDTERM MESSAGE HEADING INTO 2026

President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles during an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But the GOP's political power will be on the line in 2026 since Republicans could potentially lose their majority in one or both chambers.

TOP GOP SENATOR SAYS CROCKETT ANNOUNCEMENT EXPOSES HOW ‘RADICAL’ DEMS ARE NATIONWIDE

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.  (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the 2018 midterm elections during Trump's first term, Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate but lost their House majority.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

