Delaware Democrat advances toward becoming first trans member of Congress

Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride could become the first trans person elected to Congress after she won a primary Tuesday night.

McBride ran virtually unopposed as the only candidate in the primary to have raised any funds, and she had the backing of Delaware Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running in the Senate race to replace Carper.

McBride already became the first-ever transgender state senator in the U.S. after winning election to the Delaware Senate in 2020. The activist-turned-politician, 33, argues there needs to be more diverse representation in Congress.

Delaware’s House seat has been held by Democrats since 2010. President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by 19 points there in 2020.

McBride amassed nearly $3 million in contributions from supporters across the country. She first garnered national attention at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as the first openly transgender person to address a major party convention.

McBride will now face off against one of two candidates in the GOP primary.

McBride's candidacy comes amid a fierce national debate over transgender policies, especially as they relate to minors. Republican states over the past few years have passed legislation banning or limiting gender transition services for minors, citing long-term health impacts.

Some female athletes have pushed lawmakers to require transgender people to compete on sports teams that align with their biological sex assigned at birth.

McBride argues the legislative push is an example of "far-right" extremism.

"In 2020, I became the first openly trans person elected to serve as a state Senator anywhere in the country. It really felt like America was blazing a path to the future. But since then, the far-right has tried to use the LGBTQ community as a scapegoat for their policy failures," McBride wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "As they’ve increased their attacks on families and kids, it has become even clearer: for our democracy to work, it needs to include all of us. If elected, I’ll be the first openly trans member in Congress."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.