Debunked Bucks: Top House Democrat's claim of outraising GOP rival proven false

A claim House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had raised more money than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during the second quarter of 2023 has been proven untrue.

Punchbowl News reported last week that Jeffries' fundraising haul for the second quarter totaled $29 million, a sum the Democrat's team celebrated as a win and a sign the party was outpacing its Republican opponents across the aisle.

"Jeffries’ tally is $7.3 million more than what Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised in Q2. Jeffries, of course, is following in the footsteps of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a legendary fundraiser. It’s clear that in his first half-year as Democratic leader, Jeffries can keep up in the money game department," the outlet reported initially.

Sharing the news, Justin Chermol, a press adviser for Jeffries, wrote in a tweet: "For the second straight quarter, Leader @hakeemjeffries single-handedly out-raised the NRCC, marking another MASSIVE fundraising haul for House Democrats."

However, in a memo Tuesday to its readers, Punchbowl News issued a correction about Jeffries' fundraising total.

"Last week, we reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries raised $29 million during the second quarter of 2023, which, in Jeffries’ team’s estimation, was more than McCarthy’s haul," the outlet said in an update. "To be clear, that’s not the full story.

"Team Jeffries counts most every dollar raised by the DCCC in his total. McCarthy does not. So, using Jeffries’ math, McCarthy raised closer to $46 million. In short, Jeffries didn’t raise more than McCarthy," the outlet added. "In the future, we’ll work harder to get leadership to show their math when they provide us with fundraising numbers so we can provide you with apples-to-apples comparisons."

It was revealed earlier this month that McCarthy had raised $21.7 million in the second quarter through the McCarthy Victory Fund, his joint fundraising committee. That brought the total amount he has raised for Republicans this cycle to $62.5 million.

During an appearance on "Mornings with Maria," McCarthy touted the House GOP’s massive fundraising record and praised the party’s performance in the last quarter as the party focuses on winning "more seats from the Democrats" ahead of the 2024 election.

"I’ll tell you, it looks like a lot of money, but the Democrats always have much more," McCarthy told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo. "The unions pay in, and we’ve got to win in tough seats."

Despite the Democrats’ fundraising abilities being a stable force, McCarthy explained that the Republicans’ agenda is what’s driving the massive fundraising haul.

"I have Independents and Democrats coming forward wanting to help grow this majority because they like that we’re putting America first, that we’re focused on the individuals," the speaker said.

"We have expanded this party. That’s because good members with good policy listening to the American public and not afraid to lead is making a difference," he reiterated.

McCarthy has not publicly stated who he is supporting for the upcoming presidential election, arguing his focus has been on fundraising and Congress.

Fox Business' Alicia Warren contributed to this report.