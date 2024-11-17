Arab Americans in swing state urge Trump to follow through on promises to end conflict in Gaza

Leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, who helped power President-elect Trump to victory in the critical swing state penned a letter urging him to make good on his promise to bring peace to Gaza.

"We are urging your administration and transition team to apply your political influence in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and Palestine," reads a letter to Trump released by the MENA (Middle East North Africa) American Chamber of Commerce. "This aligns to the commitment toward lasting peace which you made."

The letter comes after a movement in Dearborn that started as a protest to President Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza eventually resulted in Trump’s shocking victory in both Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Michigan, two cities with large Arab American populations.

Those votes contributed to Trump’s victory in the critical swing state of Michigan, which the president-elect won by just under 1.5 percentage points.

Trump made outreach to the Muslim community in Michigan a priority in the stretch run of his successful campaign, earning the endorsement of multiple community leaders in the Dearborn and Metro Detroit areas.

But while Trump has yet to take office, the MENA American Chamber of Commerce argued that the president-elect’s significant political influence could be useful in bringing a quicker end to the conflict.

"We urge you to call for an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and Palestine while crafting a long-lasting peace in the region," the letter reads. "Further, we believe your team's leadership will be instrumental in advancing productive U.S.-Lebanese relations."

The group also acknowledged Trump’s commitment to peace, noting that it aligned with the values of the Arab American community.

"Dearborn, Michigan, a city with the highest concentration of Arab Americans outside the Middle East, turned red in this presidential election due to your genuine outreach to our community and our belief that you are the optimal choice for our democracy, economy, and matters of foreign policy," the letter said. "The over 3.5 million MENA Americans, some of whom reside in the swing states, are proud to have contributed to your margins of victory, particularly in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Your success is a testament to your resonance with the values and concerns of MENA Americans."

Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.