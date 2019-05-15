Mayor Bill de Blasio's rumored 2020 run gets brutally mocked: 'Hide your groundhogs'

Amid reports New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could soon announce he is going to run for president, some are already mocking his potential entry in the 2020 race.

"Good Morning America" announced that de Blasio would be appearing alongside his wife, Chirlane McCray, in New York's Times Square, with NBC News reporting the mayor will announce his intentions then.

But ahead of any potential announcement, many took to social media to have some fun at the expense of the mayor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Journalist Yashar Ali suspected that de Blasio is entering the race because of the surging popularity of South Bend mayor, and would-be fellow candidate, Pete Buttigieg.

"De Blasio can’t handle that the Mayor of South Bend gets to run and get a lot of attention. Why shouldn’t he, the Mayor of New York, get the same chance?" Ali tweeted.

The NYC mayor recently held a Green New Deal rally in Trump Tower, which prompted a viral feud between himself and Eric Trump.