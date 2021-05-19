De Blasio considering lottery for vaccinated New Yorkers similar to Ohio

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that his administration is "looking at" holding a lottery for New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19 – like the one in Ohio that is offering $1 million to winners.

"We are talking about whether that kind of approach would add something," de Blasio said during a City Hall press briefing.

"We’re looking at models around the country and a lottery type idea is real interesting, so we’ll be assessing that and we’ll have more to say on that soon," said Hizzoner.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Buckeye State will dole out a million bucks each to five lucky people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through a new lottery.

In an effort to encourage people to get the jab, New York has offered more modest rewards so far – including a free two-week membership to Citi Bike, free fries at Shake Shack, a free weekly MetroCard, and most recently a chance to win playoff tickets for the Brooklyn Nets.

Around 3.8 million New York City residents – or 59% of the Big Apple’s adult population – has received at least one vaccine shot, while 49% are fully inoculated, city data shows.

"Every day we’re seeing continuing progress on vaccination," de Blasio explained. "I think the number one reason that’s happening is because we’ve made it ever more convenient, more local, walk-in, mobile vaccination centers."

"I think all of this is making it real easy for people," de Blasio said.

The mayor said he thinks the incentives are helping, too.

"It’s an opportunity to get Nets playoff tickets if you get vaccinated. That’s going to motivate people," he said. "A lot of the other incentives are going to motivate people."