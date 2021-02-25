Expand / Collapse search
DC Mayor Bowser’s sister dies from COVID-19

Bowser praised the efforts of the doctors and nurses who treated her sister

By Edmund DeMarche
Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday the death of her sister to COVID-19.

Fox 5 DC reported that Mercia Bowser, the older sister, died due to complications from the virus. The mayor said in a statement that she was grateful to doctors and nurses at Washington Hospital Center "who heroically treated her for COVID-19 related pneumonia until her death."

"Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic," she said.

Bowser took to Twitter earlier to call on her followers to remember the more than 1,000 people who died in the district from the disease.

  

