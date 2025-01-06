Donald Trump Jr takes personal trip to Greenland after president-elect floats purchasing country

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to travel to Greenland Tuesday after his father, President-elect Trump, signaled an interest in U.S. "ownership and control" of the country, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source familiar with Trump Jr.'s plans told Fox News Digital that the president-elect’s son, who is traveling in a personal capacity, is set to arrive in Nuuk, Greenland, midday Tuesday for meetings with locals, to visit cultural sites and more.

"As someone who has traveled to some fascinating places across the globe as an outdoorsman, I’m excited to stop into Greenland for a little bit of fun this week," Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Trump Jr. is "popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting."

"He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures," the source told Fox News Digital.

The trip comes as President-elect Trump seeks to buy the mineral-rich, geographically important territory.

American interest in Greenland dates back to the 1800s.

In 1867, the State Department explored buying both Greenland and Iceland, recognizing their strategic importance, Fox News reported. After World War II, Denmark turned down a $100 million offer from President Harry Truman for the island.

Acquiring the land would mark the largest expansion of American territory in history, topping the Louisiana Purchase.

But Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said last week that the country is not interested.

"Greenland is ours," he said. "We are not for sale, and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom."