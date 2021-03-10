Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick slams Biden's border policy: 'Clueless' White House 'must be smoking'

President Biden is a "prop of the left" while the southern border is now overwhelmed by a surge of migrants, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said on Wednesday.

Patrick told "America's Newsroom" that the United States "needs legal immigration that is truly humane to the people who come here."

Patrick's comments came after Mayorkas this week urged DHS staff to join a "Volunteer Force" to help Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deal with what he conceded was an "overwhelming" number of migrants at the border, as the administration scrambles to deal with the escalating crisis.

"You have likely seen the news about the overwhelming numbers of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border," he said. "President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system while continuing to balance all of the other critical DHS missions."

DAN PATRICK: "We were in good shape on the border before Biden got elected, we were in good shape. The protocols were working, keeping the asylum seekers in Mexico. And now this is not a crisis, this is a full-blown disaster that they've created. They've created this and the idea they want to build more holding areas for the families and the people who come over illegally. What they need to do is close the border. It's wide open. I've been working on the border data for nearly 16 years. A lot of trips have been all over the border -- day patrols, night patrols, you name it. This is the worst I've seen.

We've had some higher peaks at times. This is the worst. What really makes it bad is that there's no end in sight, there's no end in sight to these people who are coming over the border. We're talking about millions of people who are being victimized by the Biden administration. And by the way, their Border Patrol agents have not, to my knowledge, been vaccinated. We're vaccinating our people down there. And so they're susceptible. Their own government employees are susceptible to getting any disease or illness that's coming over.

We know health care is bad in Central America. We've already arrested nearly a thousand criminals in the first two months of the year just in the Texas sector. It is an absolute disaster. And President Biden is nothing more than a prop of the left. He has no idea what's going on down there.

...

They must have legalized marijuana in the White House and they're all smoking it because these people are clueless. They have no idea.

The way they're coming across is a disservice to them. We need legal immigration that is truly humane to the people who come here. I just don't understand this. What is the Biden administration think they're doing? Where is the limit? Are we going to or are we going to let it probably will be at this pace somewhere around 10 or 12 million just this year, because remember, we've apprehended somewhere over 100,000."

