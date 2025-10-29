Cuomo takes swipe at Mamdani in final campaign ad before Election Day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo took a swipe at Democratic socialist opponent Zohran Mamdani Wednesday in his final campaign ad released less than a week before Election Day.

"Life in New York is tough right now. Candidates who need on-the-job training can’t fix it," Cuomo said in the video, calling Mamdani’s background into question.

"I see a new day just over the horizon with 5,000 more cops on the beat, the homeless off the streets and 500,000 new affordable homes," Cuomo continued.

The ad ends with a message for New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo on the "Fight and Deliver" party line on Tuesday, Nov. 4. A recent public opinion poll showed Mamdani holding a double-digit lead in the race, although Cuomo is narrowing the gap.

In an appearance earlier this month on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Cuomo described his opponent as a 33-year-old, two-term assemblyman who "passed three bills" and has the "worst attendance record in the legislature."

"Never ran anything. Mayor of New York should not be your first job," Cuomo said of Mamdani. "There’s no time for on-the-job training when any given morning, God forbid, you could have a mass murder or a terrorist attack."

"New Yorkers get that, they know how important the mayor is and how you really need to know what you are doing," he added.

During a debate in mid-October, Cuomo again attacked Mamdani’s thin resume, saying, "He has no experience."

"He literally has never had a job. On his resume, it says he interned for his mother. This is not a job for a first timer. Any day you could have a hurricane, God forbid, a 9-11, a health pandemic," Cuomo said. "If you don't know what you’re doing, people will die."

Mamdani immediately shot back, "If we have a health pandemic, then why would New Yorkers turn to the governor who sent seniors to their death in nursing homes? That’s the kind of experience that’s on offer here today."

"What I don’t have in experience I make up for in integrity, and what you don’t have in integrity you could never make up for in experience," Mamdani added.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.