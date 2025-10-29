Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Cuomo takes swipe at Mamdani in final campaign ad before Election Day

Andrew Cuomo takes final dig at Zohran Mamdani, saying candidates who need 'on-the-job training can’t fix it'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Cuomo slams Mamdani as not the victim, but the 'offender' against 9/11 families, other groups Video

Cuomo slams Mamdani as not the victim, but the 'offender' against 9/11 families, other groups

Andrew Cuomo slammed Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for claiming he is a "victim" as a Muslim, saying his rival has "been dividing and attacking and offending" different New York groups during his campaign.

Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo took a swipe at Democratic socialist opponent Zohran Mamdani Wednesday in his final campaign ad released less than a week before Election Day.

"Life in New York is tough right now. Candidates who need on-the-job training can’t fix it," Cuomo said in the video, calling Mamdani’s background into question.

"I see a new day just over the horizon with 5,000 more cops on the beat, the homeless off the streets and 500,000 new affordable homes," Cuomo continued.

The ad ends with a message for New Yorkers to vote for Cuomo on the "Fight and Deliver" party line on Tuesday, Nov. 4. A recent public opinion poll showed Mamdani holding a double-digit lead in the race, although Cuomo is narrowing the gap.

'DEMOCRATS ARE NERVOUS' ABOUT POTENTIAL MAMDANI VICTORY, NEW REPORT SAYS

Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, took a swipe at Zohran Mamdani, left, in his final mayoral campaign ad. (Seth Wenig/AP )

In an appearance earlier this month on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Cuomo described his opponent as a 33-year-old, two-term assemblyman who "passed three bills" and has the "worst attendance record in the legislature."

"Never ran anything. Mayor of New York should not be your first job," Cuomo said of Mamdani. "There’s no time for on-the-job training when any given morning, God forbid, you could have a mass murder or a terrorist attack."

"New Yorkers get that, they know how important the mayor is and how you really need to know what you are doing," he added.

During a debate in mid-October, Cuomo again attacked Mamdani’s thin resume, saying, "He has no experience."

ZOHRAN MAMDANI LANDS LONG-WAITED KEY ENDORSEMENT IN NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL RACE

Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani on debate stage

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, center, speaks during a mayoral debate with independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

"He literally has never had a job. On his resume, it says he interned for his mother. This is not a job for a first timer. Any day you could have a hurricane, God forbid, a 9-11, a health pandemic," Cuomo said. "If you don't know what you’re doing, people will die."

Mamdani immediately shot back, "If we have a health pandemic, then why would New Yorkers turn to the governor who sent seniors to their death in nursing homes? That’s the kind of experience that’s on offer here today."

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani shown in a split image

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and rival Zohran Mamdani. (Angelina Katsanis/Pool via Reuters; Mike Segar/Reuters)

"What I don’t have in experience I make up for in integrity, and what you don’t have in integrity you could never make up for in experience," Mamdani added.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

