Cruz, AOC exchange blows on ‘Nazi’ accusations

House Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Republican Ted Cruz continued their days-long diatribe Saturday, exchanging blows on Twitter as the country comes to grips with the attack on the Capitol this week.

The back-and-forth started after Ocasio-Cortez called on Cruz and GOP Sen. Josh Hawley to resign after pro-Trump supporters mobbed the Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to subvert the Electoral College results.

Hawley and Cruz, along with 11 other Republican senators, previously vowed to object to states like Arizona and Pennsylvania unless an electoral commission was established to conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the states' election processes.

CRUZ DEFENDS ROLE IN ELECTORAL VOTE OBJECTIONS: HAD ‘NOTHING TO DO’ WITH CAPITOL RIOTS

Democrats called foul on the demands which followed the Trump campaign's dozens of lawsuits contesting the election. Those failed to gain any traction in both the Supreme Court and the lower courts.

"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at the lawmaker on Thursday.

"Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion," she added.

Cruz hit back calling the "squad" member a "liar."

"Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday," Cruz said.

But President-elect Joe Biden echoed lawmakers' frustrations at the anger incited by President Trump and Republican lawmakers who repeatedly claimed widespread fraud, but failed to successfully provide any evidence.

Biden drew a parallel between Cruz and Hawley’s actions to the Nazi Party’s Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels.

"I think the American public has a good clear look at who they are. They're part of the Big Lie," Biden told reporters Wednesday, following the attacks that resulted in five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

"Goebbels [said] in the Great Lie -- you keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie."

BIDEN SAYS CRUZ, HAWLEY PART OF ‘BIG LIE’ -- WHILE SENATORS CLAIM THEY ARE BEING CALLED NAZIS

"By the way, Trump said that before he ran. 'If you say it enough, I'm going to convince you. I'll say it enough: The press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad'."

"If he's the only one saying it, it's one thing. But the acolytes that follow him are as responsible as he is," the president-elect continued. "There are decent people out there who actually believe these lies, because they've heard it again and again."

Cruz took to Twitter to respond to Biden’s comparison and said, "President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing."

Ocasio-Cortez, recently re-elected, pounced on Cruz’s tweet and tweeted Saturday, "They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President."

"Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous," she added.

Cruz then called Ocasio-Cortez an "epic" hypocrite, and claimed she and fellow Democratic lawmakers, are "anti-Israel pals" who "blocked a resolution condemning antisemitism—which I passed unanimously in the Senate."

But the senator’s latest Twitter blow wasn’t quite accurate, and she told the Texas Republican to "Pull the Clerk record."

"I proudly voted for the resolution against antisemitism you cite."

Biden has not directly called for the resignation of Hawley and Cruz, saying it should be up to the voters to decide. But Democrats in the Senate have joined the calls for the GOP senators' resignations.

Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican senator to call for Trump’s resignation, joining dozens lawmakers from both sides of the isle in the House, along with Senate Democrats.