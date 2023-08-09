Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Critics erupt over 'cringe' Pence campaign video: 'No clue how to pump gas'

Pence announced earlier this week that he has qualified for the first GOP debate

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Mike Pence pushes back against former President Trump Video

Mike Pence pushes back against former President Trump

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the former vice presidents feud with former President Donald Trump over January 6 on Special Report.

Former vice president and current GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence was blasted by conservatives on social media this week over a video at a gas station that showed him appearing to fill up the tank of a pickup truck while criticizing the Biden administration.

"Remember $2 gallon gas? I do," the Indiana Republican said to the camera as he worked the gas pump. "And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy."

But the video, seen over a million times and meant to promote his energy independence plan, was mocked by many on social media who pointed out a beeping noise could be heard in the background that suggested he wasn’t actually filling up the tank.

THESE REPUBLICANS HAVE MET QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE FIRST GOP PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech during a Celebrate Life Day Rally at the Lincoln Memorial on June 24, 2023. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

"How can this dipstick fix our energy independence when he can’t even push the button that chooses which octane gas he wants to make the ‘beeping’ sound stop?!" comedian Rob Schneider tweeted.

"Has he never pumped his own gas before?" political commentator Steven Crowder tweeted.

PENCE REJECTS 'CRACKPOT' TRUMP LAWYER'S SUGGESTION HE COULD HAVE 'PAUSED' 2020 ELECTORAL VOTE CERTIFICATION

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican Party Of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Pence campaign announced on Monday that it has met the requirements to participate in the first GOP presidential nomination debate that will be aired on Fox News later this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Clinton County GOP Hog Roast on July 30, 2023, in Clinton, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The campaign crossed the 40,000-donor threshold, which is one of two criteria set by the Republican National Committee for GOP White House hopefuls to reach the debate stage. Pence had already passed the polling threshold mandated by the RNC.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics