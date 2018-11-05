Veteran Dan Crenshaw appeals to comics to lay off politics after 'SNL' outrage: 'Give the American people a break'

Texas Republican congressional candidate and retired Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, speaking Monday with Fox News, challenged comedians to “give the American people a break” and "separate humor from politics" -- amid the outrage over “Saturday Night Live's" swipe at his war injury.

SNL’s Pete Davidson is facing immense backlash after a bit on “Weekend Update” likening Crenshaw to a “hit man in a porno movie.” Through giggles, he added, "I’m sorry. I know, he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing his eye in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan, said he wouldn’t demand an apology.

“They probably should apologize, but I’m not going to demand an apology. That is hollow and empty,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

PETE DAVIDSON DOESN'T OWE ME AN APOLOGY, CRENSHAW SAYS

Instead, Crenshaw suggested they pool money together and donate to a veteran organization “that really needs some help.”

“What passes for humor these days is not what used to pass for humor and that’s the big tragedy in all of this,” Crenshaw said. “Why can’t we just be funny again? Why can’t we give the American people a break and separate humor from politics?”

“I have a thick skin,” Crenshaw said, noting that when people, including his friends, make jokes about him, it “has to be original, has to be witty, and it has to actually be funny.”

On "Weekend Update," Davidson showed a series of Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections, including Crenshaw, and one Democrat, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who he said was included for fairness.

Davidson also hit Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for Senate, and Vice President Mike Pence's brother, Greg Pence, who is running for Congress in Indiana.

"He's actually running as a faith-based conservative and not a Ken doll that spent a year in a river," Davidson said of Pence.

“This guy’s kinda cool,” Davidson said when introducing Crenshaw. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

Crenshaw lost his eye in an explosion in the Helmand Province.

“It is a miracle that I can see at all and continue serving the American people,” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw is competing against Democratic candidate Tom Litton on Tuesday.