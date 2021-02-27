CPAC 2021 speakers: Rush Limbaugh honored: 'Singlehandedly saved radio'
The late talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh was honored Saturday at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Ronald Reagan Dinner.
Fast Facts
In a touching tribute, the nine-minute ode touched on all parts of Limbaugh's career -- from an up-and-coming DJ in suburban Pennsylvania to America's top-rated radio talk host at EIB Southern Command in Palm Beach, Fla.
As the video described, Limbaugh once went by the alias "Jeff Christie" on a top-40 station in McKeesport, Pa. -- near Pittsburgh, as he worked his way toward becoming "America's Anchorman."
American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, who organized the CPAC conference, remarked in the tribute that Limbaugh -- who died Feb. 17 after a battle with cancer -- "singlehandedly saved radio."
