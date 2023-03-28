Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Cotton accuses Pentagon of ‘conscious decision’ to withhold info from Congress to influence vote

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley testified in the Senate Tuesday

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
Biden is politicizing an act of murder: Sen. Tom Cotton Video

Biden is politicizing an act of murder: Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R.-Ark., reviews President Biden's call for an assault weapons ban following the Nashville school shooting on 'Special Report.'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Tuesday accused Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of withholding information from Congress about a military incident in Syria in order to avoid influencing a vote to end two congressional authorization for use of military force overseas.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Cotton confronted Austin about claims that the Biden administration failed to inform lawmakers of last week's Iranian-linked drone attack that killed one American and wounded five members of the U.S. military in Syria until more than 12 hours after it occurred.

Cotton claimed the delay was a "conscious decision" to influence the Senate as it was voting on repealing the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force (AUMFs) in Iraq. Cotton implied that because the Biden administration wants to revoke the AUMFs, it wanted to delay news that might give lawmakers a reason to maintain them.

Cotton noted that on the day of the drone strike, senators were considering language that could have kept the AUMFs active if attacks from Iran were still active.

US RETALIATES WITH AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA AFTER IRANIAN DRONE STRIKE KILLS US CONTRACTOR

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., clashed with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., clashed with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

"I believe that your office specifically withheld notification of this deadly strike against Americans," Cotton said. "Because the [Sen. Marco] Rubio amendment, on which we voted midday, directly touched on exactly this scenario – not repealing these use of force resolutions if the president couldn't certify that Iran was no longer attacking us in Iraq and Syria."

"That's what I believe, nothing you can say is gonna change my belief about that," the senator added.

Austin countered that his claim was "absolutely not true."

SAUDI ARABIA, SYRIA TO REPOPEN EMBASSIES AFTER KINGDOM RESTORES TIES WITH IRAN: REPORT

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, right, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify during a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill March 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, right, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify during a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill March 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Maybe you didn’t personally do it," Cotton persisted. "But I believe entirely that people in your office did that."

He again cited Senate debate on Sen. Marco Rubio’s amendment to the AUMF repeal as a likely reason why the Pentagon may have delayed providing news of the drone strike to Congress.

"I believe there was a conscious decision made not to inform Congress because you fear that it might lead to the passage of the Rubio amendment, which would kill the entire bill," Cotton said.

BIDEN WARNED AS RUSSIA, CHINA FLEX MUSCLE IN MIDDLE EAST: ‘ALLIES MATTER’

A "supermoon" shines as a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter gunner scans the desert while transporting troops on May 26, 2021 over northeastern Syria.

A "supermoon" shines as a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter gunner scans the desert while transporting troops on May 26, 2021 over northeastern Syria. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Austin said earlier that there was "no connection" between the vote and the timing of its notification to Congress. He noted that he and Milley had been on Capitol Hill themselves that morning, testifying before a House committee on the Defense budget.

"So as soon as we came out of testimony, we began working on crafting response options," Austin claimed.

The Senate is still working on repeal of the two AUMFs this week, and is looking at additional amendments to the legislation.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics