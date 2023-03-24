Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Syria
Published

New Iranian rocket attacks injure more US forces in Syria

The attacks occurred in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, Fox News has learned

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Jennifer Griffin | Fox News
close
American contractor killed by Iranian-backed drone in Syria Video

American contractor killed by Iranian-backed drone in Syria

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the attack and retaliatory measures on 'The Story.'

U.S. forces in Syria were injured Friday from Iranian rocket attacks targeted American outposts, Fox News has learned. 

The attacks occurred in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria. A senior U.S. defense official said there were two separate attacks carried out by Iranian proxy forces targeting two U.S. bases. 

One was a rocket attack and the other involved multiple Iranian drones, the official said. The number of casualties has not been disclosed but some may be serious. The Pentagon was assessing its response. 

US BASE IN SYRIA ATTACKED BY IRANIAN PROXY FORCES AFTER RETALIATORY AIRSTRIKES

Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in Syria, on March 25, 2022

Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in Syria, on March 25, 2022 (Photo by Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)

The attacks came after an American contractor was killed by a suspected Iranian drone that hit and injured six servicemen in northeast Syria. 

U.S. intelligence has assessed that the drone that struck the base was Iranian. The injured U.S. service members were in "stable" condition and have been transported to a hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The IRGC – Iran’s primary branch of its armed forces – has backed Syrian forces under Bashar al-Assad for the past decade following the breakout of the civil war in 2011.

The U.S. has since aided the Syrian Free Army in eastern Syria in what some have argued has become a proxy war between the U.S. and Iran.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.