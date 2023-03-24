Expand / Collapse search
Syria
Published

US base in Syria attacked by Iranian proxy forces after retaliatory airstrikes

Iran proxy forces fires multiple rockets on US base in Northeast Syria following a series of retaliatory strikes ordered by President Biden

By Liz Friden , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Iran proxy forces launched about seven rockets targeting a U.S. base in Northeast Syria today in retaliation to the U.S., a defense official confirms to Fox News. 

In first assessments, there are no U.S. casualties and no damage to the base near the Al-Omar oil field.

The rocket attacks came after President Biden ordered a series of retaliatory strikes after a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded six other Americans on Thursday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the American intelligence community had determined the drone was of Iranian origin, but offered no other immediate evidence to support the claim. The drone hit a coalition base in the northeast Syrian city of Hasaka. The wounded included five American service members and a U.S. contractor.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.