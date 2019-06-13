Cory Booker's 'Spartacus moment,' Elizabeth Warren's beer video among 2020 Dems' 'head-scratchers'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cracking a beer, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., comparing himself to Spartacus were just two of the moments "The Five" recounted as some of the biggest "head-scratchers" of the 2020 campaign so far.

"The Democrats are taking their head-scratching campaign moments to a whole new level," co-host Jesse Watters claimed, pointing to a viral post Warren filmed several months ago.

In December, Warren posted a video to social media showing her enjoying a beer and asking if her husband, Bruce Mann, wanted to join her.

"I'm here in my kitchen... I thought maybe we'd just take some questions and I'd see what I can do," Warren said.

"Do you want a beer?" she asked Mann, who entered the room off-camera. "No, I'll pass on a beer for now," he responded.

Co-host Katie Pavlich remarked it seemed Warren, "looks like she hasn't drank a beer before."

"The Five's" next clip showed former Vice President Joe Biden claiming the Obama administration was scandal-free.

"You know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn't one single hint of a scandal," Biden told a recent campaign audience.

Watters claimed Biden "conveniently forgot" his time in the White House, adding, "will the media fact-check it? I doubt it."

But, the "Watters World" host then moved on, saying few will forget Sen. Cory Booker's "Spartacus moment."

"This is the closest I will probably have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment," Booker said during the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Booker was ridiculed after threatening to defy the Senate rules and release what he thought were confidential documents concerning Kavanaugh’s past.

