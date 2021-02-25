Rep. Scalise releases timeline of Cuomo's nursing home 'cover-up'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., is keeping up the pressure on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faces investigations into his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scalise on Thursday put the governor on blast, saying Cuomo "lied about the death toll" after "sending thousands of contagious Covid-19 patients into nursing homes."

Scalise — the top GOP lawmaker on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis — went on to say that Cuomo "endangered the most vulnerable" with his actions, which "resulted in the deaths of thousands of nursing home patients."

The Republican congressman also included a timeline of the "Cuomo cover-up," detailing the chain of events that he says contributed to the over 15,000 deaths in New York nursing homes — almost 10,000 more deaths than Cuomo's administration first reported in January.

CUOMO ADMITTED HE WOULDN’T PUT HIS MOTHER IN NURSING HOME THE SAME MONTH HE ISSUED COVID ORDER

"Governor Cuomo refuses to take any responsibility for his actions, continues to cover up the truth, obstructs congressional oversight and justice, and threatens anyone who crosses him," Scalise continued in the press release.

"We need a full investigation into Governor Cuomo’s actions—anyone responsible must be prosecuted. Grieving families and the American people deserve answers and accountability."

Cuomo has been facing mounting calls for investigation by members of the House GOP. House Republicans recently called on House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., to subpoena Cuomo to testify regarding the nursing home deaths.

CUOMO DEFIANT AS NURSING HOME SCANDAL EXPANDS

Amid the nursing home scandal, the Democratic governor is also facing allegations of sexually harassing a former aide — Lindsey Boylan — while she worked for him.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Biden has been "consistent in his position" regarding those who come forward with sexual harassment allegations and that "any allegation should be reviewed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the 2020 presidential race, Biden was accused of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Biden has denied the accusation.

Reade defended Boylan in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, calling on journalists to do "an investigation into Cuomo's [background]."