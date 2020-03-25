Coronavirus bill includes millions for Howard, Gallaudet universities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Senate’s latest coronavirus response package makes millions of dollars in funding available for Washington's Howard University and Gallaudet University through September 2021.

As part of the appropriations package included in the overall bill to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, the plan allocates an additional $7 million in funding for Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. The school is a federally chartered private university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing.

The draft legislation calls for $7 million “to remain available through September 30, 2021, to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including to help defray the expenses directly caused by coronavirus and to enable grants to students for expenses directly related to coronavirus and the disruption of university operations.”

The bill also calls for an additional amount of $40 million to remain available through the same time period for “student aid administration.”

The draft also calls for an additional $13 million for Howard University, a private and federally chartered historically black university in Washington D.C., through Sept. 30, 2021, for the same purpose.

The draft legislation does not appear to offer additional funding for other federally chartered universities—which include American University, Georgetown University and George Washington University due to their location in Washington, D.C.