Conway, talking Mueller report, says media loves 'palace intrigue'

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday to expect the president to react to Thursday’s release of the redacted Mueller report while downplaying it.

“I would say that that that's sort of the latest iteration of the palace intrigue stories that the media, the mainstream media tend to love to run around here,” Conway said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, with some redactions, is set to be released to the public and Congress on Thursday morning, the Justice Department announced.

Mueller last month submitted his more than 300-page report to the Justice Department for review by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Barr released a four-page summary he'd prepared, stating that the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats are still demanding to see the full unredacted report. President Trump said he has moved on, insisting that the report exonerated him.

Conway accused the media of trying to divide Trump and staff. She said the full report will further prove the president did not collude with Russia.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.