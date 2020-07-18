Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross admitted to hospital, is 'doing well': spokesperson

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, sources told Fox News.

A Commerce Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed to Fox News: “Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon.”

Two of the sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well on Friday evening and went to the hospital.

One source said his illness is not related to COVID-19.

