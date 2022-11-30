Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch

Per Colorado law, a recount must be held when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate's votes

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Colorado state election officials on Wednesday ordered a recount of the House race in Colorado’s third district after Rep. Lauren Boebert was projected to defeat Adam Frisch. 

Frisch conceded the closely watched U.S. House race against Boebert on Nov. 18. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by around 550 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Boebert is seeking reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Boebert is seeking reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

In Colorado, a mandatory recount is triggered when the margin of votes between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate's vote total.

"I am ordering a mandatory recount of the CD-3 race, as required by Colorado law," Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tweeted Wednesday evening. "All counties within CD-3 have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with the recount, which must be completed by Tuesday, December 13, 2022, as required by statute." 

Frisch said he supports the mandatory recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. 

FILE: Democrat House Candidate Adam Frisch listens to incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert during a debate at Colorado Mesa University as part of The Club 20 political conference on September 10, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado. 

FILE: Democrat House Candidate Adam Frisch listens to incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert during a debate at Colorado Mesa University as part of The Club 20 political conference on September 10, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado.  (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post)

"Come January, you can be certain of two things," said Boebert before thanking her supporters on Nov. 18, "I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi's house back into the People's House."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

