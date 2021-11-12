Yoga studies college professor orders students to use gender pronouns on assignments or grades take a hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A yoga studies professor at California's Loyola Marymount University allegedly warned students that points will be deducted from their grade if they don’t include gender pronouns in their blog posts.

"I added a new syllabus to Brightspace and the one major change we all need to take note of is that all are required to include their pronouns next to their name in their blog posts," an email from Professor Christopher Miller at Loyola Marymount University posted by the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok said. "I will count this toward your grade when I check for your name each time I grade the blogs."

Loyola Marymount’s website lists a professor, without using gender pronouns, named Christopher Jain Miller who is a Bhagwan Mallinath Assistant Professor of Jainism and Yoga Studies at the school’s Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Miller and Loyola Marymount for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

"For those who are not aware of why this is important," Miller’s email says. "Please take a few minutes to read this article."

The email links to an article titled, "WHAT ARE PERSONAL PRONOUNS AND WHY DO THEY MATTER?"

"Using someone’s correct personal pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to respect them," the article states. "Just as it can be offensive or even harassing to make up a nickname for someone and call them that nickname against their will, it can be offensive or harassing to guess at someone’s pronouns and refer to them using those pronouns if that is not how that person wants to be known. Or, worse, actively choosing to ignore the pronouns someone has stated that they go by could imply the oppressive notion that intersex, transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people do not or should not exist."