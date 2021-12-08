Co-chair of Texas school board's racial-equity panel quits after confrontation with parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An officer with a Texas school board's racial-equity panel resigned Wednesday after fessing up to releasing the personal information of parents online and leaving a profanity laced voicemail for one parent, Fox News has learned.

Norma Garcia-Lopez was co-chair of the Fort Worth School Board Racial Equity Committee.

"I am writing to inform [Fort Worth Independent School District] that it has become necessary for me to resign from my volunteer positions with the District, including as a member and co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee and as a member of the Redistricting Committee," Garcia-Lopez wrote in an email.

Fox News obtained the contents of the email from a school board member.

"Every student in FWISD deserves equity and respect. That is my passion and reason for serving on those committees," Garcia-Lopez continued. "I cannot allow the vile and relentless attacks on me by white supremacists to distract from or overshadow the continued pursuit of equity in FWISD. That work is too vital.

"Please notify the appropriate FWISD staff and committee members of my resignation," she added.

Claudia Garibay, a spokeswoman for the district, confirmed the news in a statement to Fox News.

"Ms. Norma Garcia-Lopez is a community member, not an employee of the District, and has voluntarily relinquished her position as co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee," Garibay wrote.

Garcia-Lopez had released the personal information of Kerri Rehmeyer, a mother who joined with others to sue the school district to block a coronavirus-related mask mandate. Garcia-Lopez also fessed up to leaving a voicemail cursing out Rehmeyer.

‘Ignore our concerns’

Rehmeyer said she was pleased to hear about Garcia-Lopez's departure.

"Ultimately, we are relieved to hear that Norma Garcia-Lopez will no longer hold positions of influence in Fort Worth ISD, but we are disappointed by the complete lack of action by the Board of Trustees," Rehmeyer told Fox News. She added that the trustees "haven't bothered to notify us she resigned."

Rehmeyer said she does not expect the school district to treat her and other concerned parents differently, predicting that they "will continue to ignore our concerns." She noted that the Racial Equity Committee had defended Garcia-Lopez last week.

Garcia-Lopez disputed the claim that she had "doxxed" parents, even though she admitted releasing their personal information online and encouraging people to call them out.

"Some people consider my actions doxxing," she said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram . "It’s not doxxing when you expose someone who filed a public motion in a public court of law that impacts public school children."

As Fox News previously reported, Garcia-Lopez shamed the parents who had sued the Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) over its mask mandate, securing a temporary injunction in August.

"It's astounding what the ‘White Privilege’ power from Tanglewood has vs a whole diverse community that cares for the well being of others," Garcia-Lopez wrote. "These are their names: Jennifer Treger, Todd Daniel, Kerri Rehmeyer and a coward Jane Doe. Internet do your thang."

Garcia-Lopez went on to share the phone number and address of Treger, along with Rehmeyer's employer, her phone number, and her work email address (this sensitive personal information has been blurred from the photo below).

When a local activist thanked her for sharing the information, Garcia-Lopez wrote, "They definitely need to be called out."

Garcia-Lopez also acknowledged calling one of the parents who sued the district and leaving a profanity-laced voicemail.

‘Harsh language – no threats’

"F--- you, you stupid b----. F--- you with your White privilege, not caring about the well-being of others, f--- you," Garcia-Lopez said in the voicemail, according to a recording provided to Fox News.

"My message contained harsh language — no threats," Garcia-Lopez said in her statement. "Some people find my choice of words in that message offensive. But what’s really offensive is that four white parents could hold so much power."

Garcia-Lopez had claimed that Rehmeyer and other parents "sent a lynch mob to attack me," aiming to "silence me from advocating for equity."

Rehmeyer previously told Fox News she did not release Garcia-Lopez's personal information, and she condemned any threats or racist messages Garcia-Lopez had received.

While Rehmeyer conceded that the names and addresses of the parents who sued the school district are available on legal documents, she noted that Garcia-Lopez "told people to go after us, said where I worked."

"I received 17 voicemails at work from one person," Rehmeyer said. She noted that some of the parents' businesses have gotten negative reviews online from critics who "don't even try to pretend that they were clients."

"I had a previous client who said she hoped that I died," the mother added.

Neither the school board president, Tobi Jackson, nor Garcia-Lopez immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.