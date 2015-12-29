Churches to provide shelter to illegal immigrants

Fifty churches throughout the U.S. have said they will shelter illegal immigrants seeking sanctuary from upcoming raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Sanctuary movement, a political and religious group that works to protect those who illegally entered the U.S. to escape violence and economic instability in Central America, said over the weekend that its network of congregations will welcome any individual who fears he or she will be retargeted for deportation.

The announcement came after a report that the Department of Homeland Security's immigration wing ICE was planning a January crackdown on individuals who had previously evaded deportation.

Out of more than 100,000 people who traveled from Central America to the U.S. over the past year, less than 1,000 will be targeted in the raids.

