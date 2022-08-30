Chinese Embassy fires back at Blackburn after Taiwan trip: 'China has no room for compromise'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Chinese Embassy sent an email to Sen. Marsha Blackburn condemning her recent trip to Taiwan and stating that her visit to the country "seriously violated" the one-China principle and threatened stability in the region.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that Minister-Counselor Zhou Zheng of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., sent a long email to one of the GOP senator's staff members Monday evening.

The embassy took issue with Blackburn calling Taiwan an "independent country," which they say violated the one-China principle and "gravely undermined" stability in the region.

"I am writing about Senator Blackburn's visit to China's Taiwan region and openly calling Taiwan ‘an independent country’ last week, which is a major action that seriously violated the one-China principle, the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communique, and the US commitment to not developing official relations with Taiwan," said the email reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"The visit gravely undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely interfered in China's internal affairs, and sent a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence.' The Chinese side firmly opposed it," wrote Zheng.

The email went on to state that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China's territory" and that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the "only legitimate" government.

"Taiwan region is not a 'country' undoubtedly," states the correspondence from the Chinese. "This has long been the general consensus of the international community and has an unshakable foundation in international laws. The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and bears China's core interests. China has no room for compromise."

Last week, Blackburn met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Chao-hsieh at the Taipei Guest House. She also delivered remarks at Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (IDIA). In addition, she had a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

"Taiwan is getting a great deal of pressure from the Chinese Community Party (CCP)," Blackburn told Fox News Digital about why she decided to travel to the region. "They are bullying Taiwan. And we know it's important for Taiwan that we're their friend, and that we're going to be here to help and support them."

"We urge Senator Blackburn to honor US commitment to adhering to the one-China policy, earnestly abide by the one-China principle, the three China-US joint Communiqués, immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan and take practical measures to eliminate the negative influence of this visit, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues," concludes the email from Zheng.