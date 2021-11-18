Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Children's 'propaganda' cartoon promoting Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan slammed on Twitter

Twitter users called the video 'cringe'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A non-profit organization is being slammed on social media for a video it posted promoting President Biden’s Build Back Better spending agenda in a cartoon using the "Schoolhouse Rock! I’m Just a Bill" theme.

The video, posted by the group Care In Action on Wednesday, shows an animated version of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending plan holding hands with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and singing "Come on, let’s do this." 

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

AMERICA, WE'VE BEEN SWINDLED AGAIN ON INFRASTRUCTURE

"I’m a bill with critical and historic investments in child care, health care, climate care, immigration and more," the bill sings along to music. "And it’s all paid for." Congress recently raised the nation's debt ceiling and the entire bill has not yet been scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Social media users opposed to the massive spending and various liberal wish list items attached to the bill widely panned the video.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal during a speech from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

"You apologize to the School House Rock Bill right now!" Red State Deputy Managing Editor Brandon Morse tweeted. "He doesn't deserve to have his image drug through the dirt by a lame attempt at propaganda!"

BIDEN VISITS OLD, RUSTY NEW HAMPSHIRE BRIDGE TO TOUT NEWLY SIGNED INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

"This is almost as bad as the bill," one Twitter user wrote with another referring to the video as "cringe."

(Reuters)

Care in Action describes itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan group dedicated to fighting for dignity and fairness for the millions of domestic workers in the United States, most of whom are women of color and immigrant women."

The House of Representatives is set to begin the debate on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill on Thursday and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week he hopes to have the bill passed through Congress by Christmas. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

