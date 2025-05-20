Children take over White House briefing room with questions about Trump's favorite ice cream, superpower

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fielded questions from the children of journalists and White House officials to celebrate Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day on Tuesday.

The children's questions focused mainly on President Donald Trump, with Leavitt being forced to reveal the president's favorite flavor of ice cream, what super power he most wants to have, and whether he likes to give hugs.

"Oh, does he like to give hugs? You know, I think he does. I have seen him give many hugs to children and his family and our beautiful first lady. So, yes, I do think he likes to gives hugs," Leavitt told her first questioner.

"What is the funnest part about your job, and the hardest part?" the next child asked.

"I think the most fun part about my job is doing things like this with all of you in the briefing room and answering so many great questions. I think that the hardest part of my job is also doing things like this in the briefing room and answering all of these questions," she responded, to laughter.

"And reading the news is a big part of my job every day. I wake up and read the newspaper and watch the news and listen to all of the things that your parents are reporting on in the news, and that's a big part of my job every day," she added.

The next child asked about Trump's favorite food, and Leavitt said he prefers steak to anything else.

Leavitt informed the next child that Trump's favorite ice cream flavor is a classic ice cream sundae.

"If the president could have a superpower, what would it be? That is a very good question," Leavitt responded to the next child. "I think if he had a superpower it would be to just snap his fingers and solve all of our country's problems just like that, because he likes to get things done very quickly but sometimes it takes a little bit longer.

"Like today, he had to go to Capitol Hill to convince people to vote for his one big beautiful bill. I bet if he had a superpower he would snap his fingers and get it passed immediately, but Life doesn't work that way, unfortunately," she added.

First lady Melania Trump also spent time with kids outside the White House. Many of them could be seen wearing dark blue hats that said "Gulf of America" in bright red letters.