WATCH: Child has to remind Biden which country he last visited when he can't remember

President Joe Biden had to be reminded of the last country he visited by an actual child when he couldn't remember during a Thursday event at the White House.

"What was the last country you traveled to," one child asked Biden during the White House's Take Your Child to Work Day event.

"The last country I've traveled — I'm trying to think the last one I was in — I, I've been to 89 — I've met with 89 heads of state so far, so, uh — I'm trying to think. What was the last — Where was the last place I was? It's hard to keep track. Um, I was — " Biden stammered.

"Ireland!" another child yelled.

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland," Biden said, as the crowd laughed. "That's where it was. How'd you know that?"

The boy said he was "going to Ireland too," to which Biden responded, "Oh you're kidding me. Alright man!"

Biden visited Ireland earlier this month.

The exchange was just the latest instance this month in which Biden has either gotten confused or misspoken during a public event.

On Monday, Biden appeared to confuse a congresswoman for a man during his "Teacher of the Year" speech at the White House.

"Stand up, Jonah!" Biden told Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., gesturing for her to stand up. "Jonah happened to be the 2016 national teacher of the year."

Earlier this month, Biden oddly claimed the Oval Office was located inside the U.S. Capitol during a speech on the trip to Ireland he appeared to forget. The Oval Office is actually located in the White House.