Chicago-area school officials don't like 'no guns' stickers that picture guns

School officials in a Chicago suburb are not thrilled with a state law passed last year requiring schools to post a "no gun" sticker featuring an image of a handgun with a red slash through it.

Guns were already not allowed in schools before the law was passed, and now some school officials are worried the image on the warning sign might send the wrong message.

“One of my biggest concerns as a principal is safety and security,” Tinley Park High School Principal Theresa Nolan told the Southtown Star. “It is bothersome to have to post a sticker of a gun that says, ‘Hey, folks, leave your guns at home.'"

Nolan said she feared the image could be misinterpreted.

