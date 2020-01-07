Chelsea Clinton made $9M since 2011 from corporate board position: report

Chelsea Clinton raked in around $9 million since 2011 for her work on the board of an Internet investment firm controlled by a pal of her mom’s, a report said Monday.

The former first daughter, since 2011, has received an annual retainer of $50,000 for serving on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, which is controlled by business and television mogul Barry Diller, according to financial publication Barron’s.

But it’s the $250,000 worth of restricted IAC stock units Clinton received on top of the retainer that lead to the windfall, according to the report.

Clinton, 39, reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission last month that she owned $8.95 million worth of IAC stock.

Stock prices for the company, which has an ownership stake in several ventures, including Tinder, Vimeo and HomeAdvisor, have surged since 2017.

Clinton, a graduate of Stanford, Oxford and Columbia, began her career working for management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and investment firm Avenue Capital Group.

She then earned $600,000 a year working as a special correspondent for NBC News in 2013 and 2014, Politico reported at the time.

In March 2017, she was named to the board of Expedia Group, earning an estimated $250,000. Diller, a donor to Chelsea’s mom Hillary Clinton, also controls Expedia Group.

