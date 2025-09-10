Charlie Kirk shooting leads to outpouring from Utah officials, 2025 noms on both sides

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After conservative Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for the public to pray for the 31-year-old father of two and his family.

"We need your prayers for Charlie," Cox, a Republican, said Wednesday.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, said separately that his office is working to gather information on the attack.

"We are praying for his safety and the well-being of everyone impacted," Curtis said.

"I am grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and first responders working to secure the campus."

Curtis’ counterpart Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, added, "This is a good time to pray."

House GOP Vice Chair Blake Moore, R-Utah, added that his office is also following the harrowing events.

"My team and I are tracking the tragic shooting at Utah Valley University and seeking more information as it’s made available," Moore said.

"We are praying for Charlie Kirk, his family, the students, and all those impacted."

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, called the situation "horrific," adding, "we will not tolerate this in Utah."

The former New York Jet was echoed by Rep. Mike Kennedy, who represents the city of Orem where Utah Valley University sits.

"I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU," Kennedy said in a statement.

"We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My team and I are monitoring the situation for updates."

Rep. Celeste Maloy, the Beehive State’s other remaining congresswoman, asked for prayers and said the situation does "not reflect who we are in Utah."

On the East Coast, where two key gubernatorial elections will be held in just over a month, candidates on both sides spoke out against political violence and said Kirk and his family deserve the nation’s thoughts.

"Please keep Charlie Kirk in your prayers," said Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

"He’s a husband, a young father, and someone who cares deeply about our country. Praying for him and his family," said the retired Marine — who is running for governor.

Her opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger said she and her husband Adam are praying for Kirk’s family.

"Political violence of any kind is unacceptable," the former Democratic congresswoman said.

To the north, New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said there must be "zero tolerance for political violence and harsh punishment for the perpetrators of it."

"Pray for Charlie Kirk and his young family," Ciattarelli said.

Opponent Mikie Sherrill, currently a Democratic congresswoman, called the shooting "appalling."

"I’m praying for him and his family. Political violence is dangerous, un-American, and has no place in our democracy," she said.

"My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk, his loved ones, and the community at Utah Valley University. The perpetrator of this abhorrent act should be brought to justice," Sherill said on X.