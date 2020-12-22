Charles Payne slams Cuomo's 'sickening' remark: He should get 'coal' for coronavirus response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should expect to get "coal" for Christmas, FOX Business host Charles Payne said on Tuesday, reacting to the governor claiming Santa Claus will be "very good" to him.

"The egomaniac that Gov. Cuomo has either become or is finally displaying is so sickening," Payne told "Fox & Friends."

Payne said that New York state ranked #2 in coronavirus-related bankruptcies and death rates compared to other states. Payne explained that there were 185 deaths for every 100,000 people.

"He worked hard? Well, in New York state, a lot of other folks didn’t work hard. They got one of the highest unemployment rates -- 10 percent," Payne said.

Cuomo on Monday mused that Santa will be "very good" to him this Christmas because of how hard he worked to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The eyebrow-raising comments came during Cuomo’s daily press briefing. The Democratic governor was urging New Yorkers to save lives by staying vigilant and following basic health guidelines going into the holidays.

"There’s going to be a time when people turn around and say, ‘why did 57 people die? And why did we have more people die than anywhere else?’" Cuomo said. "You don’t want to have to answer that question. And the answer can’t be, ‘because we played politics.’"

He reiterated his plea for New Yorkers to have a "healthy holiday," noting that he was "going to have a great one."

"Santa’s going to be very good to me. I can tell. I worked hard this year," Cuomo said.

Negative comments poured in on social media, chastising the governor for his apparent self-adulation.

Payne questioned how Cuomo can "suggest" that he did a "superlative job" in handling the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

"Where on this list is he allowed to pat himself on the back? Where is he allowed to suggest that somehow he has done a superlative job?"

"No, he doesn’t get anything from Santa. He should get a bunch of coal and some humility."

