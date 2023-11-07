Charges dropped against Washington DC assistant city administrator accused of domestic violence

Charges against a top official in the Washington, D.C., mayor’s office after allegedly assaulting his wife have been dropped, according to reports.

FOX 5 in DC reported that lawyers for Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, the city’s assistant city administrator and chief technology officer, were dropped after both parties decided to work through a stressful period amicably, attorneys said.

Last week, police said Rodriguez was arrested at his home in Northwest D.C.

According to a police report obtained by the station, Rodriguez allegedly pushed his wife to the ground in connection to a fight the couple was having at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

When responding officers asked his wife if she needed assistance from DC Safe — the District’s crisis intervention agency for domestic violence — she refused the help.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's assistant city administrator was then placed under arrest and charged with simple assault domestic violence.

According to Rodriguez’s attorney, Amy Spain, and Katherine O’Rourke, counsel for Rodriguez’s wife, the charges have since been dropped.

"Dr. Rodriguez and Mrs. Rodriguez agree that a family medical emergency has created extreme stress and anxiety, and they wish to prioritize their children's health and wellbeing," the attorney’s said in a joint statement obtained by the station. "The parties agree that on November 2, 2023, neither party physically harmed the other, nor did they intend for any party to be arrested as a result of their verbal dispute. Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped.

"Both parties wish to move forward to work amicably, and they request privacy at this time to focus on their children," the attorney’s added.

The mayor’s office has since said Rodriguez is on administrative leave, FOX 5 reported.

