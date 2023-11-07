Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

Charges dropped against Washington DC assistant city administrator accused of domestic violence

Both parties decided to work through a stressful period amicably, attorneys said

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors swarm Washington DC Video

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors swarm Washington DC

FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to report on Americans' reaction to the Israel-Hamas war as pro-Palestinian protests continue to surge across the U.S.

Charges against a top official in the Washington, D.C., mayor’s office after allegedly assaulting his wife have been dropped, according to reports.

FOX 5 in DC reported that lawyers for Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, the city’s assistant city administrator and chief technology officer, were dropped after both parties decided to work through a stressful period amicably, attorneys said.

Last week, police said Rodriguez was arrested at his home in Northwest D.C.

TOP WASHINGTON DC OFFICIAL ARRESTED OVER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT WITH WIFE

Christopher Rodriguez

Washington, D.C. Assistant City Administrator and Chief Technology Officer Christopher Rodriguez (FOX 5 D.C.)

According to a police report obtained by the station, Rodriguez allegedly pushed his wife to the ground in connection to a fight the couple was having at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

When responding officers asked his wife if she needed assistance from DC Safe — the District’s crisis intervention agency for domestic violence — she refused the help.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's assistant city administrator was then placed under arrest and charged with simple assault domestic violence.

DC CONTINUES EXPERIENCING SOARING CRIME RATES DESPITE COUNCIL CHAIRMAN SAYING ‘THERE IS NO CRIME CRISIS’

Christopher Rodriguez

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez was recently appointed assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer.  (FOX 5 D.C.)

According to Rodriguez’s attorney, Amy Spain, and Katherine O’Rourke, counsel for Rodriguez’s wife, the charges have since been dropped.

"Dr. Rodriguez and Mrs. Rodriguez agree that a family medical emergency has created extreme stress and anxiety, and they wish to prioritize their children's health and wellbeing," the attorney’s said in a joint statement obtained by the station. "The parties agree that on November 2, 2023, neither party physically harmed the other, nor did they intend for any party to be arrested as a result of their verbal dispute. Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Both parties wish to move forward to work amicably, and they request privacy at this time to focus on their children," the attorney’s added.

The mayor’s office has since said Rodriguez is on administrative leave, FOX 5 reported.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.