Washington DC

Top Washington DC official arrested over domestic violence incident with wife

A member of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration has been arrested

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Washington D.C. official arrested in alleged domestic violence incident: Police Video

Washington D.C. official arrested in alleged domestic violence incident: Police

Police say Christopher Rodriguez, D.C.'s acting chief technology officer is facing charges in connection to a fight he had with his wife where he allegedly pushed her to the ground. (FOX 5)

A top official in the Washington, D.C., mayor's office was arrested for an alleged domestic assault towards his wife, police say.

Police say that Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer, was arrested at his home in Northwest D.C. 

According to a police report obtained by FOX 5 D.C., the domestic violence incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Authorities say that Rodriguez allegedly pushed his wife to the ground in connection to a fight the pair was having.

Christopher Rodriguez

Police say Christopher Rodriguez, D.C.'s acting chief technology officer, is facing charges in connection to a fight he had with his wife where he allegedly pushed her to the ground. (FOX 5 D.C.)

When the responding officers asked the alleged victim if she required assistance from DC Safe – the District's crisis intervention agency for domestic violence – Rodriguez's wife refused. 

Rodriguez was placed under arrest for simple assault domestic violence, police said.

Christopher Rodriguez

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez was recently appointed assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer.  (FOX 5 D.C.)

The Mayor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, but confirmed to FOX 5 that Rodriguez has been placed on administrative leave.

