CDC's COVID booster shot reversal: Is the Biden administration following the science?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) course reversal on booster shot guidance for Americans is raising questions on whether or not the Biden administration is following the science.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky broke with her vaccine advisory panel late Thursday to endorse younger at-risk people returning to work to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot — a rare move that goes against the panel's recommendation.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel voted that young workers not get the booster and that it be given only to Americans over 65 and those over 50 with underlying medical conditions.

CDC DIRECTOR RECOMMENDS COVID-19 BOOSTER FOR YOUNGER AT-RISK WORKERS, DEFYING ADVISORY PANEL

The move illustrates the discord ringing between the Biden administration higher-ups, such as Walensky, and the advisory panel that recommends a course of action based on available scientific data.

The CDC did not respond to Fox News’ question on how overruling the science-based recommendations of the advisory panel is consistent with the CDC and Biden administration's commitments to "follow the science."

Walensky previously said in a statement that it was her "job" as the CDC director "to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact."

"At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health," Walensky said. "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good."

Teachers and front-line medical workers are in the younger group Walensky is pushing for COVID boosters jab eligibility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CDC employees were unaware of the policy reversal until just minutes before Walensky’s statement on the issue was released.

"I am hoping to share this news with you before you see it in the press," Dr. Amanda Cohn, who oversaw the panel, wrote, according to The Times.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.