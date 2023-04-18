Cattlemen roast vegan NYC mayor for cracking down on food as part of climate agenda

FIRST ON FOX: The nation's leading industry group representing U.S. beef producers blasted Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he announced an effort earlier this week to push plant-based meals.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), which represents cattlemen and affiliate organizations across all 50 states, accused Adams of misleading on the carbon footprint and emissions profile of the American meat industry. The group noted that beef cattle represent a small fraction of nationwide emissions.

"It’s easy for Mayor Adams to lob attacks at beef, anything that makes for better headlines than ‘Meet NYC’s Rat Czar,’ but the reality is that greenhouse gas emissions from beef cattle represent only 2 percent of emissions in the United States," NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane told Fox News Digital. "In fact, all of agriculture accounts for approximately 11 percent of U.S. emissions and that includes everything in the Mayor’s vegan diet."

"Cattle producers are continuously improving their sustainability practices and will keep producing high quality beef to feed the entire world, while only contributing a small fraction in U.S. emissions," Lane continued. "Mayor Adams will get some media coverage by besmirching beef’s good name, but we hope the next time he cites accurate information."

On Monday, Adams and other city officials announced that they would begin cracking down on food production and consumption in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions and boost their climate agenda.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection released a so-called greenhouse gas inventory as part of the announcement, highlighting the carbon footprint of the city's main sectors including the food industry. The report showed emissions associated with food production and consumption represent 20% of the city's overall emissions, behind only buildings and the transportation sector.

"New York City is leading the world when it comes to combating climate change, because we’re using every option on the menu in our fight — and that includes changing our menus, too," Adam said in a statement. "This new emissions report shows us that plant-powered food isn’t just good for our physical and mental health, but good for the planet as well."

"We’ve already made great strides in reducing our food emissions by leading with plant-based meals in our public hospitals and introducing Plant-Powered Fridays in our public schools. Now, we know we need to go further," the mayor continued.

Kate MacKenzie, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy, said the city would take action to reduce carbon emissions from government food purchases 33% by 2030.

And Adams issued a challenge to the private sector to curb food emissions 25% by the end of the decade.

"The way we eat impacts everything, and now we’re going to do more to impact everything for the better," he said.

According to city officials, food emissions are produced primarily by meats, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy products. They added that residents could reduce their carbon footprint by eating more "low-carbon food" like fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes.

In its press release, Adams' office said New York City public hospitals and schools would lead the way by serving plant-based meals as the default option. City hospitals are on track to serve 850,000 plant-based meals this year, reducing their overall food emissions by 36% as of February 2023

"The city also introduced Plant-Powered Fridays in its public schools last year, emphasizing the central role that healthy, low-carbon options must have on individuals’ plates and inspiring future generations to lead the charge in creating a more just and sustainable food system," the press release continued.

In addition, Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups praised the announcement Monday, saying it would help combat climate change.

"Fighting the climate crisis requires a comprehensive, all-of-the-above approach to reducing carbon emissions in our city," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said. "I'm proud to support today's commitment which will reduce food-based carbon emissions."

"Developing a comprehensive understanding of our current climate impacts is a key step in finding solutions that are holistic and just," added Karl Palmquist, the chairman of the Sierra Club New York City Group. "As the agricultural sector is one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions, we applaud Mayor Adams’ dedication to deploying food policy in the fight against climate change."