Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ELECTIONS
Published

Castro endorses Warren in 2020 race after dropping his own bid

By Paul Steinhauser, Tara Prindiville | Fox News
close
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential raceVideo

Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro has ended his 2020 presidential bid.

Four days after he ended his bid for the White House, Julian Castro endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change,” the former San Antonio, Texas mayor and Housing secretary during former President Barack Obama’s second term wrote on Twitter Monday.

Though Castro – who was the only Latino candidate in the large field of Democratic White House hopefuls – tangled a couple of times with former Vice President Joe Biden, he always seemed to have warm relations with Warren.

CASTRO DROPS OUT OF THE 2020 WHITE HOUSE RACE

Warren – who’s considered part of the top tier of nomination contenders along with Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg – praised Castro and his proposals a number of times on the campaign trail last year.

Short on campaign cash, unable to resonate in the polls, and failing to qualify for the most recent debates, Castro suspended his campaign last Thursday. He’s expected to join Warren at a campaign event Tuesday in New York City.

Some political pundits point to the possibility of Warren – if she wins the nomination – choosing Castro as her running mate.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 